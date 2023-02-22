Cybersecurity expert warns people about tax scams

Send this page to someone via email

With the tax season right around the corner, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scams are on the rise.

Cybersecurity experts have noticed the use of Interac payment services and the other pretending to be the CRA.

A Sophos cybersecurity expert said these scams lack flaws like spelling mistakes, which makes them look more believable.

“We are already starting to see tax scams impersonating the CRA,” said Chester Wisniewski. “One of the reasons it was a little bit concerning to me as a researcher was just the quality of them this year when interacting with the Interac system or the CRA itself.”

Wisniewski warns people to watch out for fake emails purporting to be from the CRA claiming an owed refund and them sending a fake login portal. This is where a hacker can access personal information.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have been hearing from the RCMP that there is increasing amounts of identity theft going on where criminals are using this info to get debit cards reissued at bank branches and take money,” he said. “The consequences can be quite dire.”

Wisniewski said during instances of fraud reimbursement is usually given to victims but it’s not a quick process to go through.

He advises people always check directly with the source before clicking any links.