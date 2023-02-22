Menu

Health

Ontario hospitals optimistic health reform bill will prevent drain of workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government unveils new health-care legislation'
Ford government unveils new health-care legislation
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s minister of health has tabled new legislation to action a series of announcements, including plans to allow more private clinics to perform OHIP surgeries and the guardrails to protect patients. Colin D’Mello explains.
TORONTO — Ontario’s hospitals say they are optimistic the province’s new health-care reform legislation will protect against the drain of workers to expanding private surgical clinics.

Ontario Hospital Association CEO Anthony Dale says the province listened when hospitals asked for physicians who work in the new system to have hospital privileges.

He says those privileges mean doctors will be accountable to a hospital and must be on its regular on-call team.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones introduced a health-care reform bill on Tuesday that will allow more private clinics to offer certain publicly funded surgeries and procedures.

The province says there will be oversight of the new system, although it doesn’t yet know which organizations will be responsible for that.

University Health Network CEO Kevin Smith says the legislation should protect hospitals from losing staff.

Ontario health careOntario Hospital Associationanthony dale
© 2023 The Canadian Press

