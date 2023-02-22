Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. braces for Arctic blast, snow forecast for parts of South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 3:18 pm
B.C. is under an Arctic air flow this week and everyone is being urged to bundle up to head outside. View image in full screen
B.C. is under an Arctic air flow this week and everyone is being urged to bundle up to head outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Arctic blast of winter has settled over all of British Columbia.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said temperatures in the Interior of the province are now 10 to 15 degrees below late February averages, but the wind chill makes it feel like temperatures have reached into the -30s in the Central Interior.

Read more: Biting cold, wind and snow hitting many parts of B.C. this week

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Cold weather will hold in the Interior of the province for several more days,” Madryga said.

“On the B.C. coast, cold, gusty Arctic outflow wind is dominant in many places, including the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 21'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 21

The wind chill along the coast and the gusty conditions will hold through at least Thursday, Madryga added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, snow is falling across Vancouver Island and will continue to fall Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“Parts of east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are under a snowfall warning with amounts up to 15 centimetres accumulation by early Thursday,” Madryga said.

Highway 19 at Aulds Road in Nanaimo, looking west.
Highway 19 at Aulds Road in Nanaimo, looking west. Drive BC

Some flurries are possible in the Lower Mainland Wednesday as well.

“In the longer term, after two very cold, dry and mostly sunny days Thursday and Friday on the South Coast, Saturday will turn snowy later in the day and especially on Saturday night,” Madryga said.

“Current predictions of snowfall amounts Saturday night in the Lower Mainland are on the order of five to 15 centimetres. This will be followed by a drier and milder Sunday.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Veteran driving instructor offers winter driving tips'
Veteran driving instructor offers winter driving tips
BC weatherExtreme ColdArctic AirBC Snowfall WarningBC weather this weekArctic Air BcBC arctic airBC snow FeburaryBC snow this weekTemperatures in BCTemperatures in BC this week
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers