B.C. braces for Arctic blast, snow forecast for parts of South Coast

An Arctic blast of winter has settled over all of British Columbia.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said temperatures in the Interior of the province are now 10 to 15 degrees below late February averages, but the wind chill makes it feel like temperatures have reached into the -30s in the Central Interior.

“Cold weather will hold in the Interior of the province for several more days,” Madryga said.

“On the B.C. coast, cold, gusty Arctic outflow wind is dominant in many places, including the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.”

1:53 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 21

The wind chill along the coast and the gusty conditions will hold through at least Thursday, Madryga added.

In addition, snow is falling across Vancouver Island and will continue to fall Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“Parts of east Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are under a snowfall warning with amounts up to 15 centimetres accumulation by early Thursday,” Madryga said.

Highway 19 at Aulds Road in Nanaimo, looking west. Drive BC

Some flurries are possible in the Lower Mainland Wednesday as well.

“In the longer term, after two very cold, dry and mostly sunny days Thursday and Friday on the South Coast, Saturday will turn snowy later in the day and especially on Saturday night,” Madryga said.

“Current predictions of snowfall amounts Saturday night in the Lower Mainland are on the order of five to 15 centimetres. This will be followed by a drier and milder Sunday.”

