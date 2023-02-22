Saint John police issue arrest warrant for woman wanted in Justin Breau homicide

Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old woman on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Justin Breau.
Sarah Jean Belzil is described as five feet one inch tall with a slender build, blue eyes and blond hair. Police are asking for her to turn herself in.
“The police are warning the public to not approach the accused,” police said in a release.
“Anyone with information on Sarah Belzil’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.”
The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John on Aug. 17, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m.
Police said three masked men wearing dark clothing had forced their way inside the apartment, where the victim, 39-year-old Justin Breau, was stabbed. The suspects then fled on foot toward Garden Street.
The Saint John Police Force has previously arrested three others in connection with Breau’s murder.
Last month, police also issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Evan Louis Tobias on a charge of first-degree murder.
Tobias is described as being six feet tall with a medium build, black curly hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left cheek and one above his right eye.
