Saint John police issue arrest warrant for woman wanted in Justin Breau homicide

Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old woman on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of Justin Breau.

Sarah Jean Belzil is described as five feet one inch tall with a slender build, blue eyes and blond hair. Police are asking for her to turn herself in.

“The police are warning the public to not approach the accused,” police said in a release.

“Anyone with information on Sarah Belzil’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.”

Update #4: February 22, 2023, 12:50p.m.

WARRANT OF ARREST – SARAH JEAN BELZILhttps://t.co/mOx1Zp1nnf pic.twitter.com/IfDviVGHoB — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) February 22, 2023

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John on Aug. 17, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said three masked men wearing dark clothing had forced their way inside the apartment, where the victim, 39-year-old Justin Breau, was stabbed. The suspects then fled on foot toward Garden Street.

View image in full screen The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street in Saint John on Aug. 17, 2022. Robert Lothian/Global News

The Saint John Police Force has previously arrested three others in connection with Breau’s murder.

Last month, police also issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Evan Louis Tobias on a charge of first-degree murder.

Tobias is described as being six feet tall with a medium build, black curly hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left cheek and one above his right eye.