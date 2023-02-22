Extreme cold warning issued for most of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold warning is once again being issued for Saskatoon, Regina and much of the province, with Environment Canada saying wind chill values could hit in the -40 to -45 range.

Environment Canada noted that conditions through the afternoon will be moderate, but warned that the extreme cold will be back in the evening.

The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization noted that the Extreme Cold Weather Response is active in the city, and shared a list of warm-up locations.

The #yxe Extreme Cold Weather Response has been activated at a Level II. Help us share the latest list of warm-up locations and keep an eye out for anyone who may need assistance. pic.twitter.com/akP3g78iMc — Saskatoon Emergency Management (EMO) (@SaskatoonEMO) February 22, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Regina’s website also lists a number of warming spaces, as well as the services they offer.

Natalie Hasell of Environment Canada said Saskatchewan is under the influence of a ridge of high pressure, which is bringing cold, arctic air south.

“Most of the province is under an alert for the extreme cold,” Hasell said.

She said places like Moose Jaw, Assiniboia, Swift Current, Shaunavon and Leader are not under the extreme cold warning, but added that the southwestern corner of the province is still quite cold.

“The cold is bad enough to be a hazard. It presents a significant risk, in particular for frostbite and for hypothermia. Cold can also lead to cardiac arrest. It’s quite the stressor on the body.”

Hasell warned that hypothermia symptoms can get to the point where it looks like a drunken episode or a diabetic episode.

“It involves a lot of confusion. But this is a critical time, this is the moment, where if you haven’t done so already, that person needs to be saved from their situation because the next step is basically unconsciousness and cardiac arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said that if it’s too cold for you, it’s also too cold for your pets.

View image in full screen An extreme cold warning was issued for Saskatoon, Regina, and most of the province. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

Hasell said Saskatchewan residents should get a small reprieve this weekend.

“This stretch should end some time this weekend for most places in Saskatchewan. Below normal conditions are likely to continue through, at least until the end of the month.”

She noted that we don’t typically see very cold weather conditions in March, but added that it’s not unheard of.