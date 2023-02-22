Extreme cold warning issued for most of Saskatchewan

An extreme cold warning is once again being issued for Saskatoon, Regina and much of the province, with Environment Canada saying wind chill values could hit in the -40 to -45 range.
Environment Canada noted that conditions through the afternoon will be moderate, but warned that the extreme cold will be back in the evening.
The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization noted that the Extreme Cold Weather Response is active in the city, and shared a list of warm-up locations.
The City of Regina’s website also lists a number of warming spaces, as well as the services they offer.
Natalie Hasell of Environment Canada said Saskatchewan is under the influence of a ridge of high pressure, which is bringing cold, arctic air south.
“Most of the province is under an alert for the extreme cold,” Hasell said.
She said places like Moose Jaw, Assiniboia, Swift Current, Shaunavon and Leader are not under the extreme cold warning, but added that the southwestern corner of the province is still quite cold.
“The cold is bad enough to be a hazard. It presents a significant risk, in particular for frostbite and for hypothermia. Cold can also lead to cardiac arrest. It’s quite the stressor on the body.”
Hasell warned that hypothermia symptoms can get to the point where it looks like a drunken episode or a diabetic episode.
“It involves a lot of confusion. But this is a critical time, this is the moment, where if you haven’t done so already, that person needs to be saved from their situation because the next step is basically unconsciousness and cardiac arrest.”
She said that if it’s too cold for you, it’s also too cold for your pets.
Hasell said Saskatchewan residents should get a small reprieve this weekend.
“This stretch should end some time this weekend for most places in Saskatchewan. Below normal conditions are likely to continue through, at least until the end of the month.”
She noted that we don’t typically see very cold weather conditions in March, but added that it’s not unheard of.
