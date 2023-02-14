Menu

Northern Saskatchewan ice roads open to connect isolated communities

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 1:55 pm
Feb. 21: Archie Adam took this Your Saskatchewan photo of an ice road near Fond-du-Lac. View image in full screen
Feb. 21, 2017: Archie Adam took this Your Saskatchewan photo of an ice road near Fond-du-Lac.
The ice roads in northern Saskatchewan are now open for travel.

The winter roads connect the isolated communities of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, Stony Rapids and Uranium City to supplies and services in the lower part of the province.

“Each year we ensure ice roads are well maintained and safe for community members, workers and suppliers,” said Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill. “Ice roads give northern residents greater mobility to work, make a living, go shopping or visit the doctor’s office.”

The speed limit for vehicles heavier than 7,000 kg is 15 kilometres an hour.

The thickness and condition of the ice are constantly monitored by maintenance crews to ensure safety.

Travellers should check the highway hotline and weight limits before driving.

The roads are expected to be open until March if the weather allows.

Northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RoadsSaskatchewan TravelSaskatchewan rural communitiesice roadssaskatchewan ice roadssaskatchewan northern communities
