A fire at a Saskatoon garage on Tuesday caused $25,000 in damages, fire crews say.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called around 11:44 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100 block of Makaroff Road.

Fire crews battled a fire that started in a garage Tuesday.

Firefighters say the vehicle and contents in the garage were fully involved in the fire, but the flames were under control by 12:11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and nobody was injured.