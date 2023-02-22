Menu

Calgary school buses up and running despite weather

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 9:26 am
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. View image in full screen
A school bus pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Yellow school buses are back in action Wednesday for Calgary schools after service was stopped Tuesday due to weather.

As temperatures remain below -20 C and snow continues to fall, school boards across the city say they expect delays with yellow buses, as well as with Calgary Transit school express buses.

“Families should still anticipate and prepare for potential delays in service for the rest of the week,” the Calgary Board of Education wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The board said parents should dress children appropriately for the weather and not leave them alone at bus stops.

