RCMP seek man accused of firing gun near Victoria-area bike park

West Shore RCMP is on the hunt for a man accused of firing a gun near the entrance to Langford, B.C.’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park on Monday.
In a media release, Mounties said they got multiple 911 calls from residents who said they heard two to three loud bangs near Irwin Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.
One witness told police they interacted with a man who brandished a firearm.
The man was last seen heading east on Iriwn Road, according to police.
Police attended the area and deployed a dog squad, but weren’t able to locate the suspect. Officers did, however, find shell casings at a nearby construction site.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, and about six-foot-one and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds.
He was wearing a white shirt and light-coloured pants with a baseball cap.
Anyone with information or video recorded in the area between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
