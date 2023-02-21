RCMP seek man accused of firing gun near Victoria-area bike park

Send this page to someone via email

West Shore RCMP is on the hunt for a man accused of firing a gun near the entrance to Langford, B.C.’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park on Monday.

In a media release, Mounties said they got multiple 911 calls from residents who said they heard two to three loud bangs near Irwin Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

One witness told police they interacted with a man who brandished a firearm.

We know it's not the best photo, but we are hoping this image will jog someone's memory. Police attended and secured the area immediately after this was called in, K-9 was deployed but suspect was not located. We have been canvassing the neighborhood since looking for witnesses. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) February 21, 2023

The man was last seen heading east on Iriwn Road, according to police.

Police attended the area and deployed a dog squad, but weren’t able to locate the suspect. Officers did, however, find shell casings at a nearby construction site.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, and about six-foot-one and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds.

He was wearing a white shirt and light-coloured pants with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information or video recorded in the area between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.