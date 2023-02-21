Menu

Share

Crime

RCMP seek man accused of firing gun near Victoria-area bike park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 8:56 pm
Victoria-area RCMP are appealing for help to identify a man accused of firing a gun near a popular bike park. View image in full screen
Victoria-area RCMP are appealing for help to identify a man accused of firing a gun near a popular bike park. West Shore RCMP
West Shore RCMP is on the hunt for a man accused of firing a gun near the entrance to Langford, B.C.’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park on Monday.

In a media release, Mounties said they got multiple 911 calls from residents who said they heard two to three loud bangs near Irwin Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Read more: Police investigate attempted abduction of 17-year-old at Langford, B.C. shopping centre

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

One witness told police they interacted with a man who brandished a firearm.

The man was last seen heading east on Iriwn Road, according to police.

Police attended the area and deployed a dog squad, but weren’t able to locate the suspect. Officers did, however, find shell casings at a nearby construction site.

Read more: West Shore RCMP seeking two suspects for separate indecent exposure incidents

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, and about six-foot-one and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds.

He was wearing a white shirt and light-coloured pants with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information or video recorded in the area between midnight and 1 a.m. on Monday is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Click to play video: 'Kruse Wellwood denied parole for brutal murder of classmate'
Kruse Wellwood denied parole for brutal murder of classmate
CrimeFirearmGunGunshotsLangfordWest Shore RCMPVancouver Island crimeLangford crimeisland crimejordie lunn bike park
