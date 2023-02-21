Menu

Share

Crime

Young man, teen girl arrested for allegedly fleeing police with gun, drugs in Toronto car

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 9:51 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto have arrested a young man and a teenage girl they say fled a traffic stop with a gun and drugs in their car.

Toronto police said that, on Sunday, an officer tried to stop a vehicle around King Street and Bathurst Street.

“The vehicle briefly stopped, made a U-turn and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for a red traffic signal and then subsequently crashed into a bicycle rack,” police said.

The two people inside the vehicle then reportedly jumped out and fled the scene on foot.

Read more: 1 injured, 3 in custody after Brampton, Ont. shooting

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

After a short chase, police say a man and a woman were arrested. They allegedly had a loaded mini Glock 25 and rounds of ammunition in the car.

Police said the woman discarded a bag which contained oxycodone pills and more ammunition. In the car, which was searched after officers obtained a search warrant, police said they found more oxycodone pills and cocaine.

Police charged 22-year-old Justin Garcia-Reeleder, 22 with multiple offences, including possession of a weapon and failing to stop at a red light. Brianna Warner, 18, faces a series of charges including possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proved in court.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSTraffic StopKing StreetBathurst Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

