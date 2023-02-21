Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 wanted after allegedly breaking into Markham, Ont. home, demanding cash with firearms

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 7:56 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are wanted after allegedly forcing their way into a house carrying guns and demanding cash.

York Regional Police said they were investigating a home invasion robbery reported in Markham, Ont., on Feb. 18 just after midnight.

The incident was reported at a home on Warden Avenue.

Read more: ‘An upward trend’: Police in York Region warn residents of rise in break-ins

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Three male suspects reportedly broke into the house, threatened those living there with firearms and demanded both cash and cellphones.

Trending Now

They fled the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dog seriously injured in Markham hit and run'
Dog seriously injured in Markham hit and run
CrimeYork Regional PoliceHome InvasionMarkhamYRPMarkham CrimeWarden Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers