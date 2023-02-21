3 wanted after allegedly breaking into Markham, Ont. home, demanding cash with firearms

See more sharing options

Three people are wanted after allegedly forcing their way into a house carrying guns and demanding cash.

York Regional Police said they were investigating a home invasion robbery reported in Markham, Ont., on Feb. 18 just after midnight.

The incident was reported at a home on Warden Avenue.

Three male suspects reportedly broke into the house, threatened those living there with firearms and demanded both cash and cellphones.

They fled the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

