‘An upward trend’: Police in York Region warn residents of rise in break-ins

Police in York Region are warning residents that break and enters in the area are on the rise.

York Regional Police said there has been “an upward trend” in break and enters in the region “as daylight hours have grown shorter.”

The force said that between Nov. 7 and 21, officers have investigated 77 break-ins in the region.

“That number is highest during the two-week period following Daylight Savings Time since 2019,” police said in a news release.

Police said in one instance, two suspects allegedly used a ladder to attempt to enter the second storey of a home through a window in Aurora.

“When the homeowner received an alert from her security cameras, she called police,” the force said. “Officers on the ground coordinated with a tactical flight officer high above in Air2 to make the arrest.”

Police said a 30-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering with intent and trespassing at night.

Officers are still seeking to identify the second suspect.

Police said in another instance on Nov. 12, suspects allegedly attempted to enter a window in the second storey of a home in Vaughan by stacking patio furniture on a large heater.

“When police arrived, the three suspects fled,” police said. “They are still outstanding.”

Enterprising thieves are making the most of shorter daylight hours, leading to a rise of break & enters across the region. Our officers are out in full force to target these crooks. To learn more about our efforts & how you can safeguard your property: https://t.co/2VuuwQtLZ1 pic.twitter.com/5jK9jSk23l — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 29, 2022

York Regional Police Supt. Russ Bellman said shorter daylight hours and increased trips away from the house “may be making easier targets for enterprising criminals.”

“Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, residents were spending more time in their homes,” he said.

The force has offered a few tips to residents, to protect their homes:

install a quality deadbolt lock and always lock doors and windows, including on the second floor

put interior lights on timers to give thieves the impression you are at home while you are away

ask a friend to shovel snow, park in your driveway or pick up mail if you are away

install a security camera that provides updates to your cell phone

Police said residents should also follow Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles in their homes.

Anyone with information regarding any of the recent break-and-enters is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.