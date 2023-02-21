Menu

Politics

Integrity commissioner investigating Tory affair after ex-mayor’s resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 4:55 pm
‘He promised not to do much, and he didn’t’: Critics remark on John Tory’s tenure as Toronto mayor
WATCH ABOVE: John Tory has officially stepped down as Toronto's mayor, one week after the Toronto Star revealed he had an extramarital affair with a junior staffer. Mike Drolet looks at Tory's swift downfall after a relatively uneventful tenure, the impact on his legacy, and how someone egged his window on his final day at City Hall.
Toronto’s integrity commissioner is investigating former mayor John Tory’s self-described “inappropriate relationship” with someone who worked in his office.

Commissioner Jonathan Batty says Tory told him about the matter and asked him to review it on Feb. 10, the same day the former mayor announced he would be resigning.

Batty said he first confirmed the investigation on Feb. 13.

Tory’s scandal-tainted departure was made official Friday and sets the stage for a mayoral byelection, expected to take place in late spring or early summer.

Batty confirmed he was conducting an investigation but declined to answer a question about its scope.

When carrying out an inquiry, the integrity commissioner can summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath.

The mayor and city councillors are governed by a code of conduct, which says they should avoid real and apparent conflicts of interest and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes close public scrutiny.

— with a file from Global News

John ToryCity of Torontotoronto city hallToronto mayorJohn Tory resignationToronto john toryToronto Integrity Commissioner
© 2023 The Canadian Press

