Guns N’ Roses plots extensive 2023 world tour with 4 Canadian dates

Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road in 2023, mapping out an extensive, five-month world tour that will hit stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world, including multiple shows in Canada.
The tour begins June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel, before making its way across Europe for 15 shows. The band will then cross the Atlantic for a slate of shows across North America, which will be bookended by appearances in Canada.
They’ll kick off the North American leg on Aug. 5 at the Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, N.B. The following show, on Aug. 8, will take place at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal.
On Sept. 3, they’ll make a stop at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and they’ll wrap up the tour in Vancouver, playing a show at B.C. Place Stadium on Oct. 16.
Tickets will be available starting with the band’s “Nightrain Presale,” which begins Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
The general sale for all dates will start online Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
This will be the first time the group has toured North America since the We’re F’N Back tour in 2021.
