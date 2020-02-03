Guns N’ Roses plots summer stadium tour, 1 Canadian date

It’s been only three months since Guns N’ Roses (GNR) concluded its 43-month Not in This Lifetime… Tour in the U.S., and the band has already announced its return.
On Monday morning, the Welcome to the Jungle rockers unexpectedly announced a 19-date summer stadium tour across North America. It is set to follow a series of dates across South America, Europe and the U.K.
The trek kicks off in Milwaukee, Wis., on Independence Day (July 4), before concluding six months later in Missoula, Mont., on Aug. 26.
GNR will return to Canada for the first time in nearly three years, playing a show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 13.
Toronto is so far the only Canadian stop in 2020; however, the band’s schedule appears to be fairly open with at least two-day breaks between each of the tour dates.
While the current GNR lineup still does not include original guitarist Izzy Stradlin or drummer Steven Adler, frontman Axl Rose — the band’s sole consistent and leading member — will be joined again by classic lineup members Slash (lead guitar) and Duff McKagan (bass) yet again, after the pair rejoined the band in 2016.
Though Adler was not invited to take part as the full-time drummer on the reunion tour, he joined GNR onstage for the first time in more than 25 years on July 6, 2016, in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he performed Out Ta Get Me and My Michelle.
Whether the 55-year-old drummer or Stradlin, 57, will return for any one-off performances is unclear.
There have been no updates regarding new music from the band — which Slash, 54, has confirmed is in the works on several occasions.
It’s been 12 years since GNR fans were treated to new tunes, and more than two and a half decades since they’ve heard material from the beloved classic lineup.
Select ticket presales — including an exclusive Nightrain fan club sale — begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at the same time.
Guns N’ Roses 2020 North American tour dates
July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
July 11 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 13 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre
July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
July 18 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
July 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field
July 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 29 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Aug. 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Aug. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
Aug. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 23 — Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome
Aug. 26 — Missoula, Mont. @ Grizzly Stadium
For additional tour dates and updates you can visit the official Guns N’ Roses website.
COMMENTS