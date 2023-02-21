Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

GM to manufacture drive units for electric vehicles in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 12:28 pm
General Motors Canada is set to make a significant investment to expand its electric vehicle lineup at its St. Catharines propulsion plant. View image in full screen
General Motors Canada is set to make a significant investment to expand its electric vehicle lineup at its St. Catharines propulsion plant. General Motors
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

General Motors Canada says an investment in its St. Catharines, Ont., propulsion plant will play a critical role in a target to build a million electric vehicles (EV) a year by 2025.

The automotive giant is hoping a spend at the Glendale Avenue facility will equate to the manufacture of 400,000 EV drive units a year.

Read more: Inflation keeps cooling. Does that mean we’re done with interest rate hikes?

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“The St. Catharines team produces engines and transmissions for many of GM’s most popular vehicles, including full size trucks, SUVs and Corvette and we are very excited to announce our plans to supply critical drive units as well,” president and managing director Marissa West said in a release.

Executives did not reveal the exact dollar figure in the investment since support agreements with the federal and Ontario governments have yet to be completed.

Story continues below advertisement

The auto manufacturer said the project will enlist 500 workers at the two million-square-foot building currently employing some 1,100 workers through the manufacturing of V8 and V6 engines as well as some six-speed and eight-speed transmissions.

Trending Now

GM’s EV architecture, called Ultium, is used in the electric Cadillac Lyric, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Hummer electric SUV.

Click to play video: 'Product of the Year Canada announces 2023 award winners'
Product of the Year Canada announces 2023 award winners
Story continues below advertisement

 

General MotorsSt. CatharinesGMNiagara Regiongeneral motors ontariogeneral motors propulsion plantgeneral motors st. catharinesglendale avenue plant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers