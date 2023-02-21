GM to manufacture drive units for electric vehicles in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

General Motors Canada says an investment in its St. Catharines, Ont., propulsion plant will play a critical role in a target to build a million electric vehicles (EV) a year by 2025.

The automotive giant is hoping a spend at the Glendale Avenue facility will equate to the manufacture of 400,000 EV drive units a year.

“The St. Catharines team produces engines and transmissions for many of GM’s most popular vehicles, including full size trucks, SUVs and Corvette and we are very excited to announce our plans to supply critical drive units as well,” president and managing director Marissa West said in a release.

Executives did not reveal the exact dollar figure in the investment since support agreements with the federal and Ontario governments have yet to be completed.

The auto manufacturer said the project will enlist 500 workers at the two million-square-foot building currently employing some 1,100 workers through the manufacturing of V8 and V6 engines as well as some six-speed and eight-speed transmissions.

GM’s EV architecture, called Ultium, is used in the electric Cadillac Lyric, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and GMC Hummer electric SUV.