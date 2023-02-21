Stolen SUV crashes into home, Guelph police arrest suspected impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being laid after a stolen vehicle struck a house in downtown Guelph over the weekend.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the area of Cork Street West and Norfolk Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say an SUV reported stolen from a home on Elizabeth Street struck a wooden patio before colliding with a second home.

They say the driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Investigators say officers had trouble getting the driver to co-operate, as he refused to identify himself and resisted arrest.

They say the driver had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Story continues below advertisement

A 27-year-old man from Guelph faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, obstructing police and possession of stolen property.

He is out after a bail hearing and will return to court on March 3.

The driver will be without his licence for 90 days.