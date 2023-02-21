Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen SUV crashes into home, Guelph police arrest suspected impaired driver

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 21, 2023 11:29 am
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges are being laid after a stolen vehicle struck a house in downtown Guelph over the weekend.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the area of Cork Street West and Norfolk Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say an SUV reported stolen from a home on Elizabeth Street struck a wooden patio before colliding with a second home.

They say the driver fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

Investigators say officers had trouble getting the driver to co-operate, as he refused to identify himself and resisted arrest.

Trending Now

They say the driver had a strong odour of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Read more: Pair arrested, drugs seized after Waterloo police officers find stolen car in Kitchener

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

A 27-year-old man from Guelph faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, obstructing police and possession of stolen property.

He is out after a bail hearing and will return to court on March 3.

The driver will be without his licence for 90 days.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleHouseGuelph Police ServiceImpaired DriverStruckStolen SUVimpairment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers