Russia will see more ‘economic costs’ for war in Ukraine: G7 ministers

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) said on Tuesday their countries would continue to impose economic costs on Russia and urged the broader international community to reject what they described as Moscow’s “brutal expansionism.”

“We will impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities – inside and outside of Russia – that provide political or economic support to these violations of international law,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

Joe Biden also said Tuesday that the United States and its partners will announce more sanctions against Russia this week over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine that started nearly a year ago, the U.S. president said in a speech in Poland following a surprise visit to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European Union diplomats said the bloc hopes to reach a deal on Wednesday on its 10th sanctions package against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We were discussing today the 10th sanctions package against Russia,” Polish ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados said after talks by ambassadors of the EU’s 27 governments in Brussels.

“We will restart the discussion tomorrow afternoon in the hope that we can find a common denominator,” he said.

— Reporting by Ismail Shakil, Jan Strupczewski and Andrew Gray.