Ukraine: After losing Kherson, Russia tries to destroy it

KHERSON, Ukraine — On the day Polina Mulika was born, a Russian rocket hit the Kherson maternity hospital. The explosion shattered the windows, spraying glass and debris into the rooms, but the panes directly above the newborn’s crib somehow held. Everyone agreed it was a miracle. Read more: Russia launches assault in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv seeks western jets Read next: Boy picks shipping container for hide-and-seek, ends up 2,500 km from home It also showed how dangerous Kherson has become since Ukrainian forces pushed out the Russian army on Nov. 11, 2022, ending eight months of occupation. After invading, annexing and then losing the Ukrainian port city, Russian troops retreated across the Dnieper River and opened fire on Kherson with their heavy guns. For more than two months, they have pounded Kherson with relentless artillery — a reminder that the Russian army destroys what it can’t possess and that nothing is off limits. View image in full screen Man looks at Kherson apartment building shelled by Russians on Jan. 21, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News A shipyard city on the delta where Ukraine’s biggest river drains into the Black Sea, Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russia during President Vladimir Putin’s 2022 invasion. Although Moscow formally made it part of Russia in September, the city was retaken by Ukraine’s military weeks later in a major embarrassment to Putin’s expansionism. Advertisement Russian vengeance has been harsh. More than 1,700 rockets have been fired at Kherson over the past two months, causing 74 deaths and injuring 207, the local administration said Tuesday. View image in full screen A Russian rocket lies in a lane after hitting a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Jan. 19, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News Apartments, houses, schools, hospitals and government buildings have all been hit, as well as the downtown supermarket. A portable bomb shelter has been placed on the sidewalk outside for customers. A rocket fragment props the door open so shoppers can run inside during attacks. “There’s no logic to their shelling,” Julia, a restaurant worker who gave only her first name, said as she passed the shelter on her way into the grocery store. Nobody knows where the next one will land, she said, but the constant bombardment was better than living under what she called Russian fascism. View image in full screen Portable bomb shelter outside downtown supermarket damaged by Russian shelling, Kherson, Ukraine, Jan. 19, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News The nearby central square, where residents hugged Ukrainian soldiers during liberation celebrations, was empty owing to the lack of cover it offered from incoming shells. Three more died, and 10 were injured in bombardments on Sunday. The Kherson city council said homes, a car and an electrical facility were destroyed Monday. Mobile units in Russian-occupied territory across the river are responsible for bloodshed, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the Kherson Regional Military Administration spokesperson. Up to 50 rockets are launched at the city each day, while as many as 100 hit the wider region, he said. “The whole of Kherson is within range; you don’t have a safe place.” View image in full screen A woman waves a Ukrainian flag following the liberation of Kherson from eight months of Russian occupation, Nov. 14, 2022, Kherson, Ukraine (Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire). Russian troops seized Kherson on March 2, 2022. Moscow installed a former KGB agent into office, along with a pro-Russia politician whose party won less than 12 per cent of votes in elections in 2020. But Russian forces could not withstand a Ukrainian push to retake the city. “You are free dear,” reads a billboard above the road into Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the victory the “beginning of the end” of the war. The jubilation was short-lived.

A boarded-up city emptied by occupation and shelling The shelling has proven too much for some. Only a fifth of its population of 300,000 remains. Some fled during the Russian occupation. But hundreds more left in January. View image in full screen Nina Patsukah, left, fled to Odesa with her children in January after a Russian rocket struck outside her apartment. Stewart Bell/Global News When a Russian rocket landed in front of Nina Patsukah’s apartment building on Jan. 15, she decided it was time to get out. Advertisement She is now living with her husband and kids in a hotel room in Odesa. Her twin sister crossed into Russia instead. They keep in touch by phone. “I miss her. She is part of me,” said Patsukah. Many of Kherson’s buildings are boarded up. It has become “a city without windows,” said Olha Khamentska, who runs a downtown flower stand. She called the attacks Russia’s “last breath.” View image in full screen A home damaged by Russian shelling of Kherson, Ukraine, Jan. 21, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News In a residential neighbourhood, a homeowner sat on his porch, calming his nerves with a hookah pipe while he waited for the emergency services department to remove the rocket lodged somewhere in his house. It came through his roof at about 9:30 a.m., he said. Nobody was no hurt. “Lucky,” said the homeowner. Clay roof tiles and glass had turned his lawn into a junkyard. His dog sat by the front door, panting. His cat was still missing. Another shell that struck around the same time pierced a nearby apartment block, punching a hole into the seventh floor. Two more hit the road and an empty lot.

Kherson's children's and maternity hospitals repeatedly targeted Even the Kherson Regional Children’s Hospital has been hit — three times. The Russians have been shelling a place that treats kids for wounds caused by Russian shelling. View image in full screen Dr. Inna Holodnyak, head of Kherson’s children’s hospital, Jan. 20, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News Half the hospital building is damaged, and 700 windows are broken, said the head doctor, Inna Holodnyak. To protect the young patients, only the lower two floors are now used. The higher levels are more vulnerable. The staff avoid rooms facing the river that serves as a front line. “All of us, we are scared,” Holodnyak said. But she said the staff were committed to staying. “There are not many people here, but they need our help.” View image in full screen Ten died in a Russian rocket attack in Kherson, Ukraine on Dec. 24, 2022. (Kherson Region Administration via AP). As she spoke, a blast outside made her duck behind her desk. One of her staff tossed her a helmet and flak vest, which she donned before carrying on with the interview. She said she had no doubt the attacks on the hospital were deliberate. The Russians were targeting it, she said. They held the city for eight months, and they know the building is a children’s hospital. Among those treated by hospital staff recently was a six-year-old who lost his hand in a mine explosion, she said. The device was likely among those planted by the Russians before they fled. Another mine cut a boy’s artery and left him with a severe leg wound. View image in full screen A boy recovers from surgery at Kherson children’s hospital. His mother put off treatment for his ear problem because she was afraid to leave the house to due Russian shelling. Stewart Bell/Global News A 14-year-old was hurt in two separate attacks — once when a shell landed on the street and again as he lay in bed and a blast broke the windows of his room, covering him in glass, she said. Advertisement The doctor added that parents are also putting off bringing their kids to the hospital for more mundane medical problems because they fear the shelling. A boy lay on a hospital bed with a bandaged head. His mother delayed dealing with his ear complaints because she was too afraid to leave the house. By the time doctors looked at it, he needed immediate surgery. “It’s very dangerous for kids to be here nowadays,” Holodnyak said. View image in full screen Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, outside shell-damaged Kherson maternity hospital. Stewart Bell/Global News Babies don’t have it any easier. The exterior wall of Kherson’s maternity hospital is blackened and boarded up after an artillery strike. The shell hit the facade at sidewalk level. Two weeks later, Yevheniia Mulika sat at the kitchen table in her fifth-floor apartment while her newborn Polina slept in a crib in the bedroom, indifferent to the boom of shelling outside. At Christmas, her son Sasha, 8, had asked Santa for an ant farm and a sister. On Jan. 11, he got one of them. But hours after she was born, for reasons nobody can explain, the Russians shelled the hospital. Upon hearing the blast, Mulika rushed to find Polina. A doctor was already holding her. She was unharmed. Her room was the only one around it with undamaged windows. “It was just a miracle,” Mulika said. View image in full screen Yevheniia Mulika holds baby Polina, who survived a Russian rocket attack on the Kherson Maternity Hospital, Ukraine. Stewart Bell/Global News Mulika’s father has never seen Polina, she said. He doesn’t even know he has a granddaughter. On July 21, Russian soldiers came to his house and took him away without explanation. They then looted his bridge-building business. On Oct. 7, a lawyer in Sevastopol, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea, called to inform her that her father, Constantine Reznik, was accused of terrorism and was being taken to Moscow. The family has been unable to contact him. They believe the Russians took revenge on him because he would not work for them, and they needed his skills. “We are thinking all of this happened because he refused to co-operate,” she said. “We are waiting, and we know he will return soon.” View image in full screen Damage to Kherson’s maternity hospital caused by Russian shelling on Jan. 23, 2023. Four days after Global News visited the maternity hospital where Polina was born, it was shelled again. Video of the aftermath shared by hospital staff showed extensive damage on two upper floors. The pathology department, newborns unit and neonatal intensive care were all damaged.