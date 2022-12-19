Menu

Canada

Canada to attempt seizing assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Joly speaks to reporters about Indo-Pacific strategy

The federal government says it plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will try to seize and forfeit US$26 million, or about C$36 million, from a firm owned by Roman Abramovich.

Read more: Exclusive: Alberta government seizes Calgary condos for Russian company sanctioned over Ukraine war

Abramovich is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the former owner of Chelsea Football Club in England.

Joly’s office says she “will now consider making a court application” to seize these assets and divert them to the reconstruction of Ukraine — marking the first time the law has been used in this way.

Click to play video: 'Canada supports jailed Putin opponent amid new sanctions on Russians'
Canada supports jailed Putin opponent amid new sanctions on Russians

Parliament granted these powers in June and a recent poll found that Canadians widely support the idea.

Joly’s office expects to file the case this month and says this would be the first time a G7 country has implemented such a measure.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

