Serious injuries after Pickering, Ont. collision involving car pursued by police: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a male driver sustained serious injuries while allegedly fleeing from the police in Pickering, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said investigators were probing the events surrounding a crash at around 3 a.m. on Bayly Street.

Around that time, Durham Regional Police reportedly tried to stop a Mercedes-Benz, which fled from an officer, who then pursued the vehicle. Around Bayly Street and Brock Road, the Mercedes crashed into another vehicle, the SIU said.

The male driver of the vehicle that fled was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the SIU.

Earlier on Monday, Durham police said a second male suspect had fled the scene of the crash.

“The SIU has invoked their mandate and the area will remain closed while the investigation takes place,” police said.