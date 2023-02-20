Menu

Crime

Serious injuries after Pickering, Ont. collision involving car pursued by police: SIU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 7:47 pm
Police on the scene of a Pickering, Ont., collision that is now under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a Pickering, Ont., collision that is now under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a male driver sustained serious injuries while allegedly fleeing from the police in Pickering, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said investigators were probing the events surrounding a crash at around 3 a.m. on Bayly Street.

Around that time, Durham Regional Police reportedly tried to stop a Mercedes-Benz, which fled from an officer, who then pursued the vehicle. Around Bayly Street and Brock Road, the Mercedes crashed into another vehicle, the SIU said.

Trending Now

Read more: SIU investigating after 2 men reportedly fall from balcony during Toronto police operation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The male driver of the vehicle that fled was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the SIU.

Earlier on Monday, Durham police said a second male suspect had fled the scene of the crash.

“The SIU has invoked their mandate and the area will remain closed while the investigation takes place,” police said.

