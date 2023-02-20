Winnipeg’s Syrian community holds fundraiser after another devastating earthquake

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Syrian community came together to hold a fundraiser for the victims of yet another devastating earthquake on Monday.

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria that were laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed around 45,000 people.

Community members poured in to support relief efforts half a world away with a bake sale at the South Winnipeg Community Centre featuring sweet and savory treats.

“They’re all community members that cooked them and donated them. I think the majority are Syrian Brothers and Sisters that cooked and made the food,” said Zahrah Tariq, with the University of Manitoba Muslim Students Association.

“To see the community come together in response is very heartwarming, it’s very unfortunate to hear what happened there and they’re all in our prayers.”

The bake sale is just one of several fundraisers in Winnipeg in support of those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

And for those with family in the area, the past two weeks have been difficult.

“We couldn’t sleep until 3, 4… we just kept calling and checking on all of them.” said Ormeya Zagros, also known as artist ‘Bîstyek.’

Some of his family members had lost everything and he said his next thought was, “How can we help them?”

Zagros and his friends Shler Ali and Karwan Kahil started organizing a fundraiser the next day and right away, support came in.

“We tried to respond in a bigger way. And they all came together, like, it was in a few hours,” said Ali.

They’ve put together an evening of music and art for Feb. 23, with all funds going to help those left without a place to stay.

“We’re trying to reach as many as we can — those kids, they need immediate aid. Immediate help,” said Ali.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, one of the worst-hit regions in the magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel, and as far away as Egypt, and was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor.

