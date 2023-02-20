B.C. school district to launch Safe Places program

Send this page to someone via email

A program is being launched in Kamloops with the aim of creating a greater sense of security for the 2SLGBTQPIA+ community.

On Feb. 22, Pink Shirt Day, the Kamloops RCMP Crime Prevention Team will launch its Safe Places program in schools across the region.

The pilot program will work to engage local schools and businesses to promote and provide safety for the 2SLGBTQPIA+ community, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Displaying the Safe Places Rainbow Shield signifies that someone experiencing hate may enter the business or office and wait safely for police to arrive, reads a press release on the subject.

“Implementing the program in schools on Feb. 22 makes it that much more significant in raising awareness about the harm of bullying and the importance of taking steps to support each other,” Cpl. Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP Community Police Unit said.

“We wanted to do something that captured the meaning of Pink Shirt Day – kindness, empathy, understanding – and link it to the symbolism of the Safe Places Rainbow Shield.”

The Safe Places Rainbow Shield will be placed on school office and counselor doors to symbolize the space as somewhere students can go when they are being bullied and feel confident that their concerns, feelings, and who they are as individuals will be accepted and acknowledged.

Partners of the Safe Places program include the Kamloops Pride Society, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, downtown and North Shore business improvement associations, and School District 73.

To learn more, visit the Kamloops Pride website at http://www.kamloopspride.com.