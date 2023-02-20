Regina residents celebrate Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Regina families are making the most of Family Day events in the Queen City.

Residents of all ages took part in events across the city, with activities taking place at the Government House as well as the Wascana Winter Festival.

The festival has been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but returned this year after decades of tradition.

“It’s hard in Regina to do a lot of stuff in the winter, so the more days that we can showcase how awesome our city is and how beautiful it is to get out, the better,” said Adam Hicks, organizer at the Wascana Winter Festival.

The festival saw skating, cross country skiing and even snow cricket as some of the main physical draws. The biggest, though, was the horse-drawn wagon rides throughout the park.

“We have that ability to have the stat day off and just really celebrate life with my two kids. For my two children and I, it’s amazing to just have something like this that’s outside of the ordinary that we can explore and really dive into and be engaged and entertained,” Hicks said.

For those looking to get out of the cold, local artists had performances throughout the afternoon in the Darke Hall Theatre.

Across town, the Government House also celebrated Family Day.

The free event offered a number of activities for families, including puppet shows from the Wide Open Children’s Theatre, board games, puzzles, as well as the chance to explore what life was like in the 1900s.

“The puppet show is very popular, It’s a novelty you don’t get to see very often, so that is my favourite,” said Brie Hnetka, Government House manager.

Hnetka said that they have board games, puzzles, scavenger hunts and the once upon a time playroom open for the kids to play in.

“It (Family Day) just really means that you can be comfortable, supportive and can be yourself with your family,” she said.

For many Regina residents, however, the day was less about the activities and more about spending time with loved ones.

“We don’t actually have children, but we like to play board games sometimes. We personally like to play Frisbee golf,” said Ron Lamb, who was attending the event.