Torch relay marks 50th year of Sask. Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

Lighting the torch at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Sunday signified the official beginning of the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Games, which will run from Feb. 19 to 25.

“It’s been a long time coming here in Regina,” said Sask. Games Council chair Amber Holland.

The games were originally slated for 2022 but were postponed due to pandemic regulations.

This is the first time Regina will play host to the event.

“A lot of work and planning put in had come to a halt and pause so now to see it come to fruition and the athletes arriving today is going to be exciting,” Holland said.

Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 700 volunteers are involved this year.

To kick off the day, nominated athletes competed on Sunday in a torch relay.

“It’s just a great way to tie in all of that community that comes together to make a Games like this happen.”

The Games point to the future of sport in the province and celebrate community and leadership.

“We’re not just creating athletes, we are creating leaders,” said Holland. “Things like the Games, where they come from different communities and meet different people in the spirit of sport and community helps mold future generations.

Approximately 750 Saskatchewan athletes will be participating.

The athletes begin competing on Feb. 20.