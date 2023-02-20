Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, other parts of Alberta on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary on Monday with Environment Canada advising people to prepare for a “widespread, long-duration snowfall event” beginning late in the day.

“Heavy snow will begin falling near Grande Cache and Jasper by late afternoon, spreading south toward Calgary by evening,” the weather agency said in a post on its website. “This snow will continue through the night and into Tuesday.”

According to the post, some areas could see as much as 25 centimetres of snow accumulate by Tuesday night.

“The heavy snowfall event will gradually come to an end from north to south on Tuesday afternoon and evening,” Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: City of Edmonton to activate extreme weather response on Family Day

The weather agency advised drivers to prepare for deteriorating road conditions, adding that visibility could suddenly be impacted at times.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Safety tips for winter driving in Alberta

Various parts of Alberta were under some type of weather warning on Monday morning.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.