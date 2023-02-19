Jr. Hockey: Rockets, Vees extend winning streaks, Vipers fall to Clippers

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of Saturday junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Western Hockey League

Kelowna 3, Portland 1

The Kelowna Rockets collected their second consecutive win at home, picking up a 3-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks Saturday night.

The Rockets were outshot 46-15 by the Winterhawks, with goaltender Talyn Boyko earning first-star honours after his 45-save performance.

“It’s a gutsy effort by the group, but you can’t go anywhere without Talyn Boyko,” said Rockets’ head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame media availability.

“He was phenomenal tonight and gave us a chance to come out with the win.”

Kelowna was 0/4 on the power play while the Winterhawks were 1 / 7 on the man advantage.

Rockets’ Gabriel Szturc recorded his WHL 100th point, picking up an assist on the third goal of the game.

Up next, Kelowna will wrap up their five-game homestand with an afternoon game against the Tri-City Americans on Monday.

B.C. Hockey League

Penticton 7, Merritt 2

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to three games with a 7-2 triumph over the Merritt Centennials, Saturday at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

For the second-straight night, Penticton (38-3-0-1) had a strong opening 20 minutes. Coming off a six-goal first period on Friday against West Kelowna, the Vees scored three times in the opening frame Saturday.

The Vees special teams scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded.

Up Next, Penticton will face Cranbrook Monday afternoon.

Vernon 2, Nanaimo 3

The Vernon Vipers fell in overtime 2-3 to the Nanaimo Clippers.

Vipers Lee Parks and Connor Elliott had goals while Roan Clarke made 31 saves. Parks now has 5 goals in his last 5 games, as he scored his third goal of the weekend. Elliott tied the game with his 3rd of the season on the power play early in the 3rd period.

The Viper PK killed off 7 of 8 Nanaimo powerplays while the Vipers man advantage went 1 for 5.

Up next, the Vipers will return home to play the Trail Smoke Eaters on Family Day at 2 p.m.