Edmonton Oilers blow another lead in loss to Avalanche

For the second straight game, the Oilers couldn’t hang on to a 4-2 lead after two periods and had to settle for a single point in the standings.

On Sunday afternoon, it was the Colorado Avalanche rallying for a 6-5 win in overtime.

Warren Foegele was all over the scoresheet in the first period. He took two minor penalties before game was seven minutes old.

Later, he took a pass in front from Mattias Janmark and popped in his eighth of the season.

The Oilers killed off three Colorado power plays in the first.

Foegele struck again in the second minute of the second period, slamming in a feed from Darnell Nurse.

Shortly after the Oilers killed off another penalty, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl for a big one-timer. Draisaitl’s 33rd of the season made it 3-0 Oilers.

Nathan MacKinnon threaded a shot through Jack Campbell 57 seconds later to give the Avalanche life. They got within one when Valeri Nuchushkin’s pass caromed in off Cody Ceci.

Tyson Barrie’s point shot floated into the top corner to put Edmonton ahead 4-2 after two.

MacKinnon blazed down the left side and beat Campbell blocker side 26 seconds into the third.

Janmark stepped into a slapper from the high slot to make it 5-3 Oilers with 16:02 on the clock.

The Avs replied again with Logan O’Connor poking the puck between Campbell’s pad and the post. With 4:12 left, Artturi Lehkonen tied it on a redirection.

Mikko Rantanen ended it with 21.1 seconds left in overtime, walking across the slot and then flipping the puck past Campbell’s blocker.

The Oilers have lost their last eight games that have been tied after regulation.

Campbell finished with 36 saves. Cody Ceci had two assists.

The Oilers, 30-19-8, will host Philadelphia on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.)