Edmonton Oilers shredded 6-2 in Montreal

The Edmonton Oilers were anything but super on Super Bowl Sunday, getting thumped 6-2 by the Canadiens in Montreal.

It’s the Oilers first regulation time loss since Jan. 9 in Los Angeles — They’ve gone 9-0-2 since then.

The Canadiens dominated early, registering the first eight shots on goal and going up 1-0 on a wrister by Alex Belzille. It was the first NHL goal for the 31-year-old playing his 20th NHL game.

Montreal continued to soar in the second period. Jordan Harris beat Stuart Skinner from a sharp angle, then Josh Anderson scored on a power play to make it 3-0 Canadiens with 11:37 left in the second.

Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais, playing in front of a couple of dozen family and friends, dropped the gloves with Arber Xhekaj, who left the game after the bout with an apparent hand injury.

That sparked the Oilers, who celebrated a power play goal by Leon Draisaitl with 7:38 to go in the second.

The Oilers couldn’t tally on a two-man advantage that lasted 1:28, but Evander Kane would score just after the second penalty expired to pull them within a goal. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored on a power play tip late in the second to make it 4-2 Montreal.

Harris came down the left side and notched his second of the game three minutes into the third. Kirby Dach set up Christian Dvorak for a shorthanded goal to make it 6-2.

Connor McDavid’s point streak ended at 15 games.

The Oilers, 30-19-5, will host Detroit on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).