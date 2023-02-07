Edmonton Oilers motor to victory in Detroit with 5-2 win over Red Wings

Send this page to someone via email

Warren Foegele scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers toppled the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games. Jack Campbell made 30 saves. He’s won his last eight starts.

The Oilers played well in the first few minutes of the opening period but the Red Wings were strong after that.

They broke through on a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi halfway through the session.

It looked to be a 2-0 edge not long after as Robby Fabbri was staring down an open net. However, he didn’t get much on his shot and watched the puck nudge off the post.

Philip Broberg set up Ryan McLeod for his ninth early in the second, then Foegele finished off a two-on-one with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just 36 seconds later.

Foegele made it 3-1 when Vincent Desharnais’ point shot ticked in off his pants. The Red Wings got a big goal from Joe Veleno with nine seconds to go in the period.

Jack Campbell came up with a big glove save halfway through the third, denying Jonatan Berggren on a breakaway. He stopped Dominik Kubalik in tight a couple of minutes later.

Nugent-Hopkins snapped in a power play with 4:22 on the clock. Evander Kane wrapped it up with a shorthanded empty netter.

Connor McDavid assisted on Nugent-Hopkins’ goal to extend his point streak to 13 games.

The Oilers, 29-18-4, will play in Philadelphia on Thursday. The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 3:30 p.m., puck drops at 5 p.m.