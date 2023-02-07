Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers motor to victory in Detroit with 5-2 win over Red Wings

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 7, 2023 10:32 pm

Warren Foegele scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers toppled the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games. Jack Campbell made 30 saves. He’s won his last eight starts.

The Oilers played well in the first few minutes of the opening period but the Red Wings were strong after that.

They broke through on a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi halfway through the session.

It looked to be a 2-0 edge not long after as Robby Fabbri was staring down an open net. However, he didn’t get much on his shot and watched the puck nudge off the post.

Read more: ‘It was a great time’: Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner on All-Star experience

Read next: Cineplex CEO says company is open to ‘experiments’ with cheaper tickets

Story continues below advertisement

Philip Broberg set up Ryan McLeod for his ninth early in the second, then Foegele finished off a two-on-one with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just 36 seconds later.

Foegele made it 3-1 when Vincent Desharnais’ point shot ticked in off his pants. The Red Wings got a big goal from Joe Veleno with nine seconds to go in the period.

Read more: University of Alberta goalie Matt Berlin recounts ‘pure bliss’ of surprise NHL debut over weekend

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

Jack Campbell came up with a big glove save halfway through the third, denying Jonatan Berggren on a breakaway. He stopped Dominik Kubalik in tight a couple of minutes later.

Nugent-Hopkins snapped in a power play with 4:22 on the clock. Evander Kane wrapped it up with a shorthanded empty netter.

Connor McDavid assisted on Nugent-Hopkins’ goal to extend his point streak to 13 games.

The Oilers, 29-18-4, will play in Philadelphia on Thursday. The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 3:30 p.m., puck drops at 5 p.m.

Related News
NHLHockeyEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersDetroit Red Wingsedmonton hockeyJack Campbellwarren foegeleEdmonton Oilers scheduleEdmonton Oilers score
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers