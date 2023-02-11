Three points for Connor McDavid in Edmonton Oilers’ win over Senators

The Edmonton Oilers score two shorthanded goals on the way to a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday.

The Oilers, who are 9-0-2 in their last 11 games, were strong early and took the lead 2:18 into the game. Connor McDavid gathered in a rebound behind the net and banked in his 42nd off the skate of goalie Anton Forsberg.

The Senators tied it 21 seconds into the second on a goal by Jake Sanderson. Edmonton replied 1:23 later. Zach Hyman was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway by Alex DeBrincat. Hyman flipped a backhand past Forsberg for his 27th, tying the career high he set last season.

While killing a penalty, McDavid stole the puck from Thomas Chabot in the Senators end. McDavid’s drive to the net was sealed off, but he held on to the puck and threaded a backhand pass to Ryan McLeod, who flicked in his tenth. Claude Giroux had a pass go in off his skate for a power play 17 seconds later. Erik Brannsrom fired a shot past Jack Campbell’s glove to make it 3-3 after two.

Three minutes into the third, Jesse Puljuarvi took a sharp feed from Brett Kulak and ripped home his fifth. Kulak played set up man again four minutes later, teeing up Derek Ryan for a shorthanded marker.

Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 5:23 left in the third, after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power play goal. Forsberg suffered a leg injury in the goal mouth scramble leading to the goal.

McDavid had a goal and two assists to get to 97 points on the season.

Campbell made 26 saves. He’s won his last nine starts.

Klim Kostin left the game halfway through the third after crashing into the boards. He appeared to be favouring his left wrist.

The Oilers, 30-18-5, will play in Montreal on Sunday (Face-off Show at 9 a.m., game at 10:30 a.m.).