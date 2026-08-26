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Sports

Goalie Andersen to miss Oilers camp

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – Recently signed goaltender Frederik Andersen is among four players expected to miss the Edmonton Oilers’ training camp next month after he sustained an injury during off-season training.

The Oilers announced Wednesday that Andersen, along with defenceman Alec Regula and forwards Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie, are dealing with injuries heading into the 2026-27 season.

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The Oilers did not provide details of the injuries to Andersen and Savoie, who was also hurt during an off-season training session.

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Janmark underwent surgery in March for a chronic undisclosed injury, and is recovering from a medical procedure performed after last season.

Andersen signed a one-year, US$2.8 million contract with the Oilers on July 1 after backstopping the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup title. The 26-year-old from Herning, Denmark, went 13-2-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in the playoffs.

The Oilers, who have struggled to find stability in goal, also have veteran Tristan Jarry and prospect Devon Levi heading into camp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

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