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Sports

Oilers hire Donskov as coaching consultant

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 5:25 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have hired Misha Donskov as a coaching consultant, the NHL club announced Thursday.

Donskov joined the Vegas Golden Knights as director of hockey operations prior to their inaugural 2017-18 season. He was an assistant coach with the club when it won the 2023 Stanley Cup.

He spent the next two seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars.

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Donskov was an assistant on the coaching staff of the Canadian teams that won gold at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and silver at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics and was an associate coach on Canada’s bronze medallists at the 2026 world junior championship.

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Before that, he worked on Canada’s staff at several tournaments, primarily as a video coach.

Hockey Canada hired Donskov as vice-president of hockey operations and men’s national team coach on June 27, 2025. The Oilers say he will continue in that role while joining the Oilers for select days at home each month.

Donskov is tabbed to coach Canada at next year’s men’s world championship and world junior championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

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