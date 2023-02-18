Middlesex-London Health Unit confirms measles case in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Local health officials say a measles case has been confirmed in the community.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health say the person lives in London and works at Nova Steel in Woodstock.

The person reportedly got sick while traveling outside of Canada. After they returned, health officials say they had limited contact with others during the time they were infectious.

Those contacts took place at a London medical clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. and during overnight work shifts at Nova Steel on Thursday Feb. 9 and Sunday Feb. 12 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The two health units are contacting people who were at the medical clinic and Nova Steel at the same time as the individual.

“Public health was notified of this case late Friday afternoon” said Dr. Alex Summers, the medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “We have been able to determine their potential contacts and are following up with those people.”

The health units say measles is spread through the air. Complications can include pneumonia, ear infections, brain infections, other infections and in rare cases, death.

Those who had the measles vaccine, have been infected before or those born before 1970, are generally protected from it.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, irritated eyes and light sensitivity

Small white, grey or blue spots in the mouth

Red, blotchy rash, which is the last symptom to appear. The rash appears on the face and then spreads down the body and will begin to fade after about a week.

If you develop symptoms, the health units say to stay at home for at least four days after the rash starts and to contact your healthcare provider.

Measles is highly contagious. Southwestern Public Health says those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of the measles vaccine, have not had measles in the past or develop symptoms, to call 1-800-922-0096.