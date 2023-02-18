Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grandson charged with murder in 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman’s death

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2023 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford woman'
Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford woman
WATCH: Grandson charged in death of 90-year-old Waterford woman
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP have charged a 34-year-old man after a 90-year-old woman was found dead last weekend.

Police say Marlene Wilson’s body was found in a home. Her death was considered suspicious and deemed a homicide.

Read more: Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Saturday, OPP announced they’ve charged 34-year-old Jordaine Anthony Lewis Wilson of Norfolk County with first degree murder.

Police confirmed in a tweet that the man is the victim’s grandson.

Trending Now

He’s due to appear in court on Saturday.

Advertisement
PoliceOPPHomicideMurderOntario Provincial PoliceFirst Degree MurderWaterfordGrandson murderWaterford grandson murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers