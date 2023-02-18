Grandson charged with murder in 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman’s death

OPP have charged a 34-year-old man after a 90-year-old woman was found dead last weekend.
Police say Marlene Wilson’s body was found in a home. Her death was considered suspicious and deemed a homicide.
Read more: Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
On Saturday, OPP announced they’ve charged 34-year-old Jordaine Anthony Lewis Wilson of Norfolk County with first degree murder.
Police confirmed in a tweet that the man is the victim’s grandson.
Trending Now
He’s due to appear in court on Saturday.
Comments