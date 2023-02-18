Grandson charged with murder in 90-year-old Waterford, Ont. woman’s death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP have charged a 34-year-old man after a 90-year-old woman was found dead last weekend.

Police say Marlene Wilson’s body was found in a home. Her death was considered suspicious and deemed a homicide.

On Saturday, OPP announced they’ve charged 34-year-old Jordaine Anthony Lewis Wilson of Norfolk County with first degree murder.

Police confirmed in a tweet that the man is the victim’s grandson.

He’s due to appear in court on Saturday.

First Degree Murder charge laid in connection with the homicide of a 90-year-old woman of #Waterford. The #OPP arrested and charged the 34-year-old grandson of the victim. The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/K517rkSRRg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 18, 2023