Crime

Police investigate reported altercation as part of Toronto homicide probe

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 10:19 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating after a death in Toronto late on Friday night.

Toronto police said officers received a call for unknown trouble in the area of Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

Police initially said an altercation was reported and a man was injured. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

On Saturday morning, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries and died. The case was handed over to Toronto police’s homicide detectives.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSToronto HomicideVictoria Park AvenueMorecambe Gate
