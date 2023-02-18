Police investigate reported altercation as part of Toronto homicide probe

Homicide detectives are investigating after a death in Toronto late on Friday night.
Toronto police said officers received a call for unknown trouble in the area of Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue around 11:50 p.m.
Police initially said an altercation was reported and a man was injured. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
On Saturday morning, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries and died. The case was handed over to Toronto police’s homicide detectives.
