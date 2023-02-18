Police investigate reported altercation as part of Toronto homicide probe

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide detectives are investigating after a death in Toronto late on Friday night.

Toronto police said officers received a call for unknown trouble in the area of Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

Police initially said an altercation was reported and a man was injured. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

On Saturday morning, police said the man had succumbed to his injuries and died. The case was handed over to Toronto police’s homicide detectives.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: (UPDATE)

Morecambe Gt + Victoria Park Av

11:49 p.m.

– the victim has succumbed to his injuries

– Homicide is now investigating#GO383606

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 18, 2023