Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Student group calls for provincial funding for sexual violence centres on B.C. campuses

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 10:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Student advocacy group demands province provides more sexual violence supports on campus'
Student advocacy group demands province provides more sexual violence supports on campus
WATCH: A dramatic increase in sexual violence on university campuses is causing concern. The Alliance of BC Students is demanding the province get involved with funding for support centres. Richard Zussman reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dramatic increase in sexual violence on university campuses has prompted demands from a B.C. post-secondary students’ group for more funding for support centres.

The Alliance of BC Students (ABCS) is calling on the provincial government to commit funds in the upcoming provincial budget.

Read more: Student leaders issue national action plan against sexual violence on campus

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Students want to be heard, they want to have different resources to reach out. They want to be believed,” Camosun College student Jayanti Bachani told Global News.

Across B.C., 11 per cent of female students say they have experienced sexual assault on campus. Meanwhile, just 42 per cent of all students trust appropriate action will be taken if an assault is reported.

Click to play video: 'SFU students share dozens of stories of serial harasser'
SFU students share dozens of stories of serial harasser

“This should be a safe environment for them to study and develop themselves and develop their relationships,” Camosun College student Maryne Radke said.

Story continues below advertisement

The ABCS has penned an open letter to B.C. Premier David Eby and Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson calling for “urgent” action on gender-based violence in schools.

Trending Now

Read more: Okanagan College launches online reporting platform for campus sexual violence

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The group wants to see minimum standards established for “survivor-centric and trauma-informed sexual violence policies” at B.C. schools.

“Depending on what post-secondary institution you go to, you are going to be met with completely different types of care,” ABCS chairperson Aryanna Chartrand told Global’s Focus BC on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Saanich police investigating random sex assault near UVic'
Saanich police investigating random sex assault near UVic

The group is also calling on the province to fund on-campus sexualized violence support centres at all post-secondary institutions.

Some schools, like Camosun College, already have such centres, but not all in B.C. do.

Story continues below advertisement

ABCS is asking the government to include at least $5 million per year in ongoing funding to support such facilities provincewide.

Read more: BC government launches campaign to prevent sexualized violence and misconduct on university and college campuses

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

“It needs to be continuous, and it needs to be significantly increased to match the increase of violence and recognize this is a crisis,” Chartrand said.

According to the ABCS, sexual violence on campus is the only category of crime in the province on the rise.

Robinson said the government hears the students’ concerns, and is looking carefully at the issue.

“We take this very seriously. In my ministry, we are undertaking a review of those said policies,” Robinson said.

B.C.’s NDP government is set to unveil its 2023 budget on Feb. 28.

Sexual AssaultpoliticsRapePost-secondarySexual violencegender-based violenceCampus Sexual AssaultCampus Sexual Violencesexual assault support centres
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers