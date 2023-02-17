Menu

Crime

Mississippi shooting: Suspect in custody after 6 shot dead in Tate County, police say 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 17, 2023 4:26 pm
One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Peter Pacillas, Interim Police Chief at El Paso Police Department, said authorities believe the shooting was a "random incident between two groups."
Six people were shot dead Friday in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, officials said.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”

Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir that is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

