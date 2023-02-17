Man arrested after person struck in face with broken bottle on Toronto subway: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a person was struck in the face with a broken bottle on a Toronto subway, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 12 at around 3:34 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the area of Chester and Danforth avenues.

Police said the victim was riding the Toronto Transit Commission subway headed eastbound.

According to police, the suspect was also on the subway.

Officers said the suspect allegedly broke a bottle against the handrail and, unprovoked, struck the victim in the face with the bottle.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update on Friday, police said 34-year-old Kyle Pecoskie from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.