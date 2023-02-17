Menu

Crime

Man arrested after person struck in face with broken bottle on Toronto subway: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 4:20 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL/TXB
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a person was struck in the face with a broken bottle on a Toronto subway, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 12 at around 3:34 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the area of Chester and Danforth avenues.

Police said the victim was riding the Toronto Transit Commission subway headed eastbound.

According to police, the suspect was also on the subway.

Officers said the suspect allegedly broke a bottle against the handrail and, unprovoked, struck the victim in the face with the bottle.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene.

In an update on Friday, police said 34-year-old Kyle Pecoskie from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

