Hamilton firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze at home in city centre on Century Street

Five people were sent to hospital amid a multiple-alarm residential blaze in central Hamilton Friday morning.
Crews were called out to a home on Century Street just before 9:30 a.m. between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.
In a social media post, firefighters say they expect to be on site for “an extended period of time.”
Hamilton paramedics say one person was sent to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, while two others were also transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Two others are in stable condition at a Hamilton hospital and one other person was treated on scene.
Police have closed off a number of roadways around the fire, including Century Street between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.
Ashley Street is also closed between Wilson and Cannon Street East.
