Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Hamilton firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze at home in city centre on Century Street

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 11:05 am
Firefighters battle a blaze at a residential home on Century Street in Hamilton Feb 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a blaze at a residential home on Century Street in Hamilton Feb 17, 2023. @HamiltonFireDep
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five people were sent to hospital amid a multiple-alarm residential blaze in central Hamilton Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Century Street just before 9:30 a.m. between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post, firefighters say they expect to be on site for “an extended period of time.”

Read more: Police investigate late-night shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Hamilton paramedics say one person was sent to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, while two others were also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Two others are in stable condition at a Hamilton hospital and one other person was treated on scene.

Police have closed off a number of roadways around the fire, including Century Street between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.

Ashley Street is also closed between Wilson and Cannon Street East.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry report to come'
Emergencies Act inquiry report to come
Hamilton newsHamilton Fireresidential fireHome FireHamilton House FireCentury Streetashley streetfire on century streetwenthworth street north
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers