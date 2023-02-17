Hamilton firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze at home in city centre on Century Street

See more sharing options

Five people were sent to hospital amid a multiple-alarm residential blaze in central Hamilton Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Century Street just before 9:30 a.m. between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.

Hamilton Fire crews operating at a house fire on Century Street. Roads will remain closed, operations will continue for an extended period of time #StrongForYou #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/TZtFzADZVK — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) February 17, 2023

In a social media post, firefighters say they expect to be on site for “an extended period of time.”

Hamilton paramedics say one person was sent to a trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, while two others were also transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Two others are in stable condition at a Hamilton hospital and one other person was treated on scene.

Police have closed off a number of roadways around the fire, including Century Street between Ashley and Wentworth Street North.

Ashley Street is also closed between Wilson and Cannon Street East.

2023-02-17 10:17:23 ROAD RESTRICTION: #Hamilton Century St CLOSED between Ashley St and Wentworth St N #HamOnt — HPS_Traffic (@hps_traffic) February 17, 2023