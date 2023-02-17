Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child and youth worker at Cambridge high school facing sexual assault, exploitation charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 10:06 am
An empty classroom. View image in full screen
An empty classroom. File / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say a child and youth worker at a Cambridge high school is facing charges in connection with an investigation by its youth protection unit.

A release from police says they were contacted on Feb. 11 after a teen reported being sexually assaulted by an adult they knew.

Read more: Waterloo police say victims duped of $245,000 in scam targeting Chinese students

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

An investigation was then launched alongside Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region before a man was arrested on Thursday.

Trending Now

A 49-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Read more: Police catch up with wanted Kitchener man in Cambridge

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

Sexual AssaultKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeKitchener man arrestedcambridge high schoolCambridge high school sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers