Child and youth worker at Cambridge high school facing sexual assault, exploitation charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo regional police say a child and youth worker at a Cambridge high school is facing charges in connection with an investigation by its youth protection unit.

A release from police says they were contacted on Feb. 11 after a teen reported being sexually assaulted by an adult they knew.

An investigation was then launched alongside Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region before a man was arrested on Thursday.

A 49-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.