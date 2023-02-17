Child and youth worker at Cambridge high school facing sexual assault, exploitation charges

Waterloo regional police say a child and youth worker at a Cambridge high school is facing charges in connection with an investigation by its youth protection unit.
A release from police says they were contacted on Feb. 11 after a teen reported being sexually assaulted by an adult they knew.
An investigation was then launched alongside Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region before a man was arrested on Thursday.
A 49-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.
