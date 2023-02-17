Senior, pet dead after Friday morning fire in Penbrooke Meadows

A senior and a pet are dead after a fire in Calgary’s southeast Friday morning.
Around 3 a.m. the Calgary Fire Department received multiple calls about a house fire on the 500 block of Penworth Way Southeast.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-storey, detached residential home.
Three occupants had evacuated from the home prior to CFD’s arrival.
Fire crews were faced with intense heat and flames upon entry to the home and proceeded to the basement. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and begin searching the home for additional occupants.
A 71-year-old male occupant was found dead along with one pet in the basement.
Of the three people who had evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival, one person had suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. All three were transported to hospital by EMS.
In a news release, the CFD said damage from the fire is significant both in the basement and in the upper level of the home and that the fire did not spread elsewhere.
Atco and Enmax were on scene assisting with utilities along with the Calgary Police Service, which assisted with traffic control.
Investigators from the Calgary Fire Department and the Calgary police arson unit were on scene investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day assisting in the investigation and watching for hot spots.
