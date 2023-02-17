Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Senior, pet dead after Friday morning fire in Penbrooke Meadows

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 8:46 am
The Calgary Fire Department said a fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows was fatal as they found a senior and pet dead in the basement on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department said a fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows was fatal as they found a senior and pet dead in the basement on Feb. 17, 2023. Three other occupants were able to evacuate prior to CFD's arrival. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A senior and a pet are dead after a fire in Calgary’s southeast Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. the Calgary Fire Department received multiple calls about a house fire on the 500 block of Penworth Way Southeast.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-storey, detached residential home.

Three occupants had evacuated from the home prior to CFD’s arrival.

Read more: 1 person in hospital after southwest Calgary brush fire

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Fire crews were faced with intense heat and flames upon entry to the home and proceeded to the basement. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and begin searching the home for additional occupants.

Story continues below advertisement

A 71-year-old male occupant was found dead along with one pet in the basement.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows on Feb. 17, 2023. Global News
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows on Feb. 17, 2023. Global News

Of the three people who had evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival, one person had suffered from burns and smoke inhalation. All three were transported to hospital by EMS.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a news release, the CFD said damage from the fire is significant both in the basement and in the upper level of the home and that the fire did not spread elsewhere.

A file photo of the Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows on Feb. 17, 2023. Global News

Atco and Enmax were on scene assisting with utilities along with the Calgary Police Service, which assisted with traffic control.

Investigators from the Calgary Fire Department and the Calgary police arson unit were on scene investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day assisting in the investigation and watching for hot spots.

Click to play video: 'Arson unit called to Calgary apartment after body discovered following fire'
Arson unit called to Calgary apartment after body discovered following fire
House FireCalgary fire departmentFatal FireCalgary FireCFDCalgary House FirePenbrooke MeadowsCalgary Fatal FirePenbrooke Meadows firePenbrooke meadows fatal fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers