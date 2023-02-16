Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after couple reportedly assaulted, robbed on Mississauga trail

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 8:02 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Police are seeking a suspect wanted after a married couple were allegedly assaulted and robbed along a Mississauga pathway.

Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 11, at around 6 p.m., the victims were walking on a pathway between Indian Road and Birchview Drive.

According to police, the suspecct allegedly approached the victims from the bushes, while brandishing a golf club.

Officers said both victims allegedly had belongings stolen from them.

Read more: 4 men arrested, 105 charges laid in connection with vehicle theft investigation in Mississauga

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police allege one of the victims sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a puffy black jacket with a hood, and a black toque and pants.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

