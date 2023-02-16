Police seek suspect after couple reportedly assaulted, robbed on Mississauga trail

Police are seeking a suspect wanted after a married couple were allegedly assaulted and robbed along a Mississauga pathway.
Peel Regional Police said on Feb. 11, at around 6 p.m., the victims were walking on a pathway between Indian Road and Birchview Drive.
According to police, the suspecct allegedly approached the victims from the bushes, while brandishing a golf club.
Officers said both victims allegedly had belongings stolen from them.
Police allege one of the victims sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by the suspect.
Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a puffy black jacket with a hood, and a black toque and pants.
Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 extension 1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
