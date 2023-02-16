Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. doctor says better health-care services needed on search and rescue missions

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 7:41 pm
North Shore Rescue crews working on an injured paraglider in January. View image in full screen
North Shore Rescue crews working on an injured paraglider in January. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. doctor is advocating that more advanced health-care providers should be a part of backcountry rescues.

Dr. Doug Brown, a Royal Columbian Hospital emergency physician and volunteer with North Shore Rescue, said search and rescue teams in B.C. need to have more access to doctors or health-care providers to bring along for serious rescues.

Brown said with the approval of nighttime hoist rescues involving critical injuries, search and rescue teams need a health-care professional that can provide immediate treatment in the field.

“There needs to be an advanced-care provider, paramedic or physician, that can come to their side and take care of them,” Brown told Global News.

“We don’t have a lot of infrastructure to support those teams even if they have physicians.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t have a ton of infrastructure to actually support them delivering the care.”

Read more: Lost in the woods? Stay put and call 911, says B.C. Search and Rescue

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Brown said without teams bringing an advanced health-care provider, those that are being rescued can be further subjected to more trauma.

“We need to be able to give them pain medication,” he said.

Brown was part of a joint nighttime rescue operation near Lion’s Bay at the end of January.

North Shore Rescue conducted a nighttime hoist, equipped with night-vision goggles, to rescue a paraglider who fell around 50 feet in a crash.

The man suffered a serious fracture to one of his femurs.

“When a call like that comes in… a paraglider crash with a probable broken leg, that immediately (makes us) dust off the big red button,” he said.

“Everybody tries to go as quickly as we can while being safe.”

Read more: ‘We will never forget’: Emotional crowd greets B.C. search team returning from Turkey

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

Global News asked B.C. Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma if the province would be willing to staff rescues with doctors when patients are believed to be critically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

“B.C.’s ground search and rescue crews are teams of highly committed and trained volunteers who excel at getting into potentially dangerous situations, finding people and extracting them to connect them to pre-hospital support services,” she said in response.

“Pre-hospital emergency health services are provided by BC Emergency Health Services. They are the coordinating entity for getting people who have been injured the kind of support they need before heading to hospital.”

The minister then deferred to BCEHS, saying it would be better suited to answer the question.

Global News has reached out to BCEHS.

Click to play video: 'BCSARA criticizes study questioning essentials list'
BCSARA criticizes study questioning essentials list
Related News
BCBC governmentSearch and RescueNorth Shore RescueSARLions BayBowinn MaBC doctorBC Search And RescueB.C. Minister of Emergency ManagementBC funding callsNighttime hoistVolunteer doctorVolunteer SAR
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers