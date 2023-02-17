Guelph police looking for pedestrian after vehicle was damaged

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is being sought by police after a vehicle suffered considerable damage.

Guelph Police Service say a woman was driving along Stevenson Road North around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when she stopped at the traffic lights at Eramosa Road.

They say it was there a man crossing Stevenson stopped and slammed both hands down on the hood of her car, then kicked the passenger side door.

Investigators say the actions cause two small dents on the hood and a large one on the door.

They say when the driver pulled into a parking lot to check for damage, the same man came up to the driver’s side and pulled the door open wide which caused a crease preventing it from closing properly.

Police are looking for a man between 20 and 40 years of age with an average height, scruffy grey beard, and wearing a bright yellow hooded jacket, black pants, black backpack, and black headphones.

They say he was last seen walking on Eramosa toward Meyer Drive.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7509, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.