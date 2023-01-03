Menu

Traffic

Guelph police suspend elderly driver after collision with pedestrians

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 3, 2023 3:14 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Guelph Police / File

An elderly woman in Guelph, Ont., had to find another way to get around town over the New Year’s holiday.

Guelph Police Service was called about two pedestrians having been struck by a vehicle last Friday night. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, at the intersection of Paisley Road and Elmira Road South.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman suffering minor injuries after being knocked to the ground.

Investigators say they were able to locate the vehicle and driver in question.

Read more: Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say

They say an ensuing breath test from the driver resulted in a warn range, which is more than 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, but under the legal limit of 80.

As a result, the 83-year-old had her license suspended and her vehicle impounded for 72 hours as well as being charged with failing to yield.

Click to play video: 'Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle'
Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle
