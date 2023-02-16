Menu

Canada

Ottawa insists LRT is safe despite safety board saying wheel hub issues not fixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 3:40 pm
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (OLRT) train travels along the tracks in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Ottawa city staff say the trains are safe despite concerns raised earlier in February by the Transportation Safety Board. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (OLRT) train travels along the tracks in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Ottawa city staff say the trains are safe despite concerns raised earlier in February by the Transportation Safety Board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa transit officials say the city’s beleagured light-rail system is safe following concerns raised earlier this month by the Transportation Safety Board.

The safety board said Feb. 3 that the problems that caused a train derailment in 2021 and an axle wheel hub failure last summer haven’t been resolved and still pose a risk to safety.

But Ottawa transit services manager Renée Amilcar says in a memo sent this week that OC Transpo and the Rideau Transit Group has met with the board since then to confirm that the LRT is safe to use.

Read more: Changes eyed after freezing rain shut down Ottawa LRT, workers removed ice ‘by hand’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The city has yet to show what it plans to do in response to recommendations made last fall following a public inquiry into Ottawa’s LRT challenges.

Inquiry commissioner William Hourigan made 103 recommendations most of which need to be dealt with by the City of Ottawa.

Amilcar says an update on the city’s response will be ready at the next LRT governance committee meeting.

TransitOttawaTransportation Safety BoardOTtawa LRTOttawa TransitLight Rail TransitOttawa light rail transit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

