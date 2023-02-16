Menu

Crime

Stolen truck with child inside recovered, arrest made: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:45 pm
Calgary police said a truck was stolen with a 12-year-old child inside on Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary police said a truck was stolen with a 12-year-old child inside on Feb. 16, 2023. The child and truck were found a short time later and police have arrested one person. Global News
A truck with a child inside of it was stolen Thursday morning in the southeast area of Manchester Industrial.

Calgary police told Global News around 8:58 a.m. police were called to the area of 600 block of 53 Avenue S.E.

The truck was stolen with the keys left inside the vehicle along with the victim’s 12-year-old child in the back seat, CPS said.

A short while later, police found the truck about a block and a half away, with the child safely still in the truck, uninjured.

Police said the suspect had fled from the scene on foot and the K9 unit was deployed. The offender was found and taken into custody around 9:14 a.m.

Calgary police are reminding Calgarians to never leave a running vehicle unattended with the keys inside and to never leave children or pets in a running vehicle.

No word yet if charges will be laid.

Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPStruck stolenCalgary truck stolenCalgary truck stolen with childTruck with child inside stolen
