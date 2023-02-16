Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman rescued after fire in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 1:03 pm
A Toronto Fire Services truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto Fire Services truck. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire says one person has been rescued after a fire in the downtown core on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Front Street East just before noon.

Fire officials said the second floor of a unit was on fire and there was heavy smoke in the hallway.

Trending Now

One occupant was rescued in the unit and handed to paramedics, a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.

Read more: Man in his 70s in life-threatening condition after downtown Toronto fire

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s to hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The fire is now under control and the building is being ventilated, officials said.

Advertisement
FireToronto ParamedicsToronto FireToronto fire servicesFront StreetDowntown Toronto FireFront Street fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers