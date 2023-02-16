Woman rescued after fire in downtown Toronto

Toronto Fire says one person has been rescued after a fire in the downtown core on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Front Street East just before noon.
Fire officials said the second floor of a unit was on fire and there was heavy smoke in the hallway.
One occupant was rescued in the unit and handed to paramedics, a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.
Toronto Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s to hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported. The fire is now under control and the building is being ventilated, officials said.
