Woman rescued after fire in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire says one person has been rescued after a fire in the downtown core on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Front Street East just before noon.

Fire officials said the second floor of a unit was on fire and there was heavy smoke in the hallway.

One occupant was rescued in the unit and handed to paramedics, a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a woman in her 30s to hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The fire is now under control and the building is being ventilated, officials said.