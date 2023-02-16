2 suspects arrested, 1 sought related to break-in with car driven through Vaughan Mills mall

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested two men and are still searching for another after suspects drove a car through Vaughan Mills Mall earlier this month in an overnight break-and-enter.

Surveillance video released by police appeared to show a stolen black Audi with a Quebec licence plate crashing through the front glass doors on Feb. 1, at around 1 a.m. and then driving around the Vaughan, Ont. mall in a series of edited-together camera angles.

Police said two suspects in the car made their way to an electronics store where they reportedly “broke into the store and then proceeded to take a quantity of electronic devices.” The video released by police did not show the active break-in of the electronics store.

The video then shows the suspects driving the car out through another mall entrance.

Investigators said damage to the property was significant but no one was injured.

Police said thanks to a tip from the public, the vehicle involved was recovered later that day. Global News spoke to the owner of the vehicle, a woman from Laval, Que., who said her car was stolen during a test drive a few days earlier when she listed it for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Israel Muamba in Montreal and O’Brian Grant in Ottawa in connection with the drive-through smash-and-grab at the mall.

Muamba and Grant are facing several charges including break-and-enter, theft and mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous driving.

The pair was returned to York Region and held in custody for a bail hearing.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, 21-year-old Lesane Pillay. Police said he is believed to be in the Montreal area and investigators are urging him to consult with a lawyer and turn himself in.

Pillay is described by police as about six feet tall, 155 pounds. They say his hair is shorter than pictured in the photo and he has tattoos on his neck and arms.

Police are urging anyone who sees Pillay or knows his whereabouts to contact them.